‘Swish the Puppy' is an adorable Mavs addition we didn't know we needed

Dirk's adorable introduction to Swish the Puppy. Photo: Screengrab via Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday proved once again that puppies make everything better.

Dirk Nowitzki is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer who has been a fan favorite not only for his singular style of play, but also for his loyalty to Dallas and overall good-guy image.

That’s about as good as it gets, right?? WRONG.

The Mavs went and got a puppy, and named it Swish (after Dirk, whose Twitter handle is @swish41). On Wednesday, the pup got to meet the 7-foot-tall German, and it was everything.

Swish is an eight-week-old Guide Dog for the Blind in training, according to the Mavs’ website. His role on the team isn’t completely clear, but two things are certain: He’s a PR stud for the Mavs and the internet loves him.

By Thursday morning, he had his own Twitter account after his viral fame.

Put Swish up there with potential breakout rookie Dennis Smith Jr. as new faces we want to see a whole lot more of at the American Airlines Center this season.

I had so much fun at @dallasmavs media day the other day! And I got to meet @swish41! Relive my day: https://t.co/xjn7HiJYL7 pic.twitter.com/orLcBFlOsk — Swish The Puppy (@SwishPuppy) October 5, 2017

