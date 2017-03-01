TAMUFB: Hollingshead Named Football Director of High School Relations

COLLEGE STATION—A name familiar to Texas High School football as well as Texas A&M football, Tam Hollingshead has been named the Director of High School Relations for Aggie football, head coach Kevin Sumlin announced today.

“Tam is a longtime and successful high school football coach in the state of Texas and he and I worked together on Coach Slocum’s staff here at Texas A&M,” Sumlin said. “He has great relations with the Texas High School football coaches and will do a great job.”

Hollingshead comes back to Aggieland from SMU where he has served as Director of High School Relations beginning in 2008 and was promoted to Director of External Operations for the Mustangs in 2015.

“I am excited to join Coach Sumlin’s staff here in Aggieland,” Hollingshead said. “I have wonderful memories of my time at Texas A&M and look forward to working with high school coaches across our state as well as other coaches across the country.”

As a high school coach, Hollingshead worked at Odessa Permian, Temple and Rockwall Heath. He served on the Permian staff as a defensive coordinator when the Panthers won the 1989 state championship and won it all as the head coach at Odessa Permian in 1991. After four years as the Panthers’ head coach with a record of 45-4-2, Hollingshead joined the staff of Coach R.C. Slocum at Texas A&M and worked with tight ends and specialists during his time from 1994-2002. During that time the Aggies won the Big 12 South Championship in 1997 and 1998 and won the overall Big 12 title in 1998.

A Brownwood High School Hall of Fame member, Hollingshead was an all-state football player helping Brownwood win two state crowns. Hollingshead lettered at SMU as a safety and graduated in 1976. He earned a master’s degree from Sul Ross University.

Hollingshead and his wife, Barbara, have three children—Amanda, Alek and Drew.

