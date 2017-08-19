Temple Wildcats Rewarded with Surprise Water Balloon Fight

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

TEMPLE, TEX - The Temple wildcats finished week one of practice earlier this morning.

The coaching staff wanted to reward their players for a great week's work and what better way to do that than with a surprise water balloon fight?

The Temple coaches surprised the players with some friendly competition after practice this morning. They filled up thousands of water balloons on Friday night and let the players go at it. It was offense vs. defense and needless to say, this impromptu water balloon fight was a welcomed surprise after all their hard work this week.

© 2017 KCEN-TV