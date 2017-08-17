Texas A&M and adidas today unveiled the “Bright Lights” Primeknit alternate football uniform, which will be worn by the Aggies on Saturday, October 28 versus Mississippi State at Kyle Field.

adidas and Texas A&M Athletics set out to collaboratively design and create a first for the brand and a first for the Aggies that would be at the forefront of design and innovation and provide players with the perfect blend of style and technology.

Pushing Primeknit technology to the next level, the “Bright Lights” Primeknit alternate football uniform introduces the merging of two different colored yarns to create a dual-color jacquard pattern that gives the illusion of two distinct luminous colors. Made with a cutting-edge, proprietary yarn blend that increases durability and abrasion resistance, Primeknit is the premier compression uniform system, featuring the latest generation of adidas TECHFIT technology. Primeknit helps keep players cool and increases range of motion, giving athletes an unrivaled level of comfort and allowing them to perform at their highest levels. The jersey's padlock system secures tension over the shoulder pads, while the bodymap fit adheres to the player, making it difficult for opponents to grab, hold or tackle.

Inspired by the speed, ferocity and clean look of supercars, the “Bright Lights” Primeknit alternate football uniform is centered around an all-maroon theme with black accents. The jerseys are highlighted with the Texas A&M moniker on the chest and white numbers that are emblazoned with reflective embellishments to shine at night. Additionally, the dual-color maroon and black pants feature a reflective Texas A&M logo on the left leg. Stripping the jersey down to the essentials to reduce weight like a high-performance car, the stripes have been removed to create an all-new look for the Aggies.

Capping off the theme is a HydroSkin® helmet from Hydro Graphics Inc. (HGI) that features a supercar style iridescent paint job with a clear-coat finish that fades from maroon to black. This innovative feature seamlessly blends two colors to create the appearance that the helmet is transforming colors. Chrome Texas A&M logos don on the sides of the helmet to shine under the bright lights of the stadium.

Additional design details include matching maroon and black adizero 5-Star 5.0 gloves, embossed with an oversized white, reflective graphic of the Texas A&M logo on the inside of the gloves. The adizero 5-Star 5.0 gloves feature 4-way stretch mesh for compression fit and GripTack for consistent control in all weather conditions. To complete the head-to-toe look, the team will be powered by matching maroon adizero and FREAK cleats with color coordinated accent colors.

For more information and images of Texas A&M’s new “Bright Lights” Primeknit alternate football uniform, please visit http://news.adidas.com/US and join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram via @12thMan, @AggieFootball, @AggieFBLife, @adidasFballUS and https://www.facebook.com/adidasfootballus #12thMan, #teamadidas.

© 2017 KCEN-TV