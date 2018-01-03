Texas A&M's Fisher announces offensive coaching staff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Composed of impressive blend of championship experience, recruiting prowess and coaching innovation, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced his 2018 offensive coaching staff for the first time on Wednesday.

Helping Fisher direct the Aggies in 2018 will be:

Offensive coordinator/QB coach: Darrell Dickey

Tight ends coach: Tim Brewster

Wide receivers coach: Dameyune Craig

Running backs coach: Jay Graham

Offensive line coach: Jim Turner

Coaching staff notables:

· Brewster, Craig and Graham followed Fisher to Texas A&M from Florida State, while Turner was retained from the 2017 Aggie coaching staff.

· Brewster and Graham were assistant coaches on Florida State’s 2013 BCS National Championship team, while Craig helped Auburn advance to the national title game that same year.

· Over the past five seasons, Brewster, Craig and Graham have been ranked among football recruiter top 25 rankings at least once by 247sports.

· Dickey was a successful head coach at North Texas in the early 2000s and has been an offensive coordinator at seven FBS schools. While at UNT, Dickey’s generated back-to-back NCAA rushing leaders in Patrick Cobbs and Jamario Thomas.

· Dickey’s offenses at Memphis have gained over 6,000 total yards in three straight seasons (2015-17).

· Dickey helped lead Memphis to a American Athletic Conference title and two divisional crowns.

· Dickey was a four-year starter at quarterback for Kansas State and helped lead the Wildcats to their first-ever bowl appearance in 1982.

· Craig and Graham were All-Southeastern Conference selections during their playing days, while Brewster earned All-Big Ten honors.

· Graham played five seasons in the NFL, including three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

· Craig played two seasons with the Carolina Panthers and also saw action in the Arena Football League and the Canadian Football League.

· Turner’s 2010 offensive line signing class produced three first-round NFL Draft selections – Luke Joeckel, Jake Matthews and Cedric Ogbuehi.

