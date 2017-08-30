Texas Rangers Announce Hurricane Relief Initiatives for this Weekend's Angels Series

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today announced several additional initiatives to assist the victims of the devastating weather conditions caused by Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area and other parts of South Texas and Louisiana.

The team announced that ten percent of the revenue derived from the sale of all tickets to this weekend’s series with the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington will be donated to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund through the Greater Houston Community Foundation to assist with relief efforts. This includes all tickets already sold for the three games as well as the additional sales.

In addition, 10% of the revenue for all merchandise sold at the Majestic Grand Slam Gift Shop and all park merchandise locations and 10% of the revenue from all concessions items sold at Globe Life Park for the three games of the Angels series will be donated to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

In addition, the Texas Rangers Foundation will donate the proceeds from its Texas 2 Split 50/50 Raffle to the American Red Cross for all three games of the Angels series.

On Tuesday, the Rangers Ownership, Rangers, and the Rangers Foundation announced that they have pledged at least one million dollars for the Hurricane relief effort in the Houston area and other parts of South Texas and Louisiana.

The club is also planning to accept items such as bottled water, diapers, new blankets, and toiletries/hygiene products for the hurricane victims at all three games this weekend. Items for the hurricane donation drive will be collected at the Home Plate, First Base, Third Base, and Center Field gates at Globe Life Park on Friday from 4:00-7:30 p.m.; Saturday from 3:00-6:45 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 noon until 2:30 p.m.

The Texas Rangers and FOX Sports Southwest are also making plans to conduct an on-air benefit, in late September, for those affected by the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. Previous telethons have benefitted the Shannon Stone Memorial Fund, military initiatives, and tornado relief.

The Rangers and Angels play on Friday, September 1 at 7:05 p.m., Saturday, September 2 at 6:15 p.m., and Sunday, September 3 at 2:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at texasrangers.com, by calling 972-RANGERS, and at the Globe Life Park in Arlington first base box office.

© 2017 KCEN-TV