Texas Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2017

WACO, TEXAS – The Texas Tennis Museum and Hall of Fame is proud to announce its Class of 2017. This year’s inductees are Beverly Bowes‐Hackney, Dr. Lewis Moore Hilley, Tommy

Connell and John Zimmerman.

The 37th Annual Texas Tennis Museum and Hall of Fame Banquet will be held in Waco on

Saturday, November 11, 2017 at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, located at 1108 S. University

Parks Drive, Waco, TX 76706. The theme of this year’s event “You’ve Come a Long Way Baby,”

will highlight women’s progression in tennis. Banquet tickets are $80 each. A table of eight can

be reserved for $600. Tickets for the event can be ordered online at texastennishistory.org or

by calling Emily McAnsh at (254) 756‐1633. The official host hotel for this year’s banquet is the

Fairfield Inn & Suites located at 4257 North IH‐35, Waco, TX 76705 , (254) 412‐2535.

Event Details:

The banquet will be held in conjunction with the Waco Showdown Women’s USTA Pro Circuit

tournament. A community tennis event will take place from 10:00‐11:00 P.M. at Hurd Tennis

Center, followed by the semi‐finals singles matches and the doubles final. Admission is free.

Additional information on the Waco Showdown can be found at www.wacoshowdown.com.

A self‐guided tour of the museum will begin at 5:00 P.M. and will include the screening of a PBS

documentary which will highlight a string of Texas events that paved the way for generations of

women both on and off the tennis court. Banquet ticket holders are invited to a cocktail

reception from 6:00‐7:00 P.M. in the Great Hall. The banquet and dinner will take place at 7:00

P.M. In addition to the Class of 2017 Hall of Fame induction and volunteer recognitions, Ashley

Weinhold, current WTA touring pro and actress in the upcoming movie Battle of the Sexes, will

share her experiences on the women's tour and the movie set.

Class of 2017:

Beverly Bowes‐Hackney

Beverly Bowes was one of the most decorated tennis players in Southwest Conference history.

A four time All‐America selection at the University of Texas in singles (1984, 1985 and 1987) and

doubles (1984), Bowes was selected to the All SWC team four consecutive years from 1983‐

1987 and made the All SWC doubles team twice. She was also named the Southwest

Conference Player of the Year twice (1984‐85 & 1986‐87) and was named to the SWC All

Decade Team for the 1980s. Bowes was a member of the inaugural class of the UT Women’s

Hall of Honor in 2000. While competing professionally on the WTA Tour from 1987‐1995, she

achieved a top 50 ranking and played in 25 Grand Slam events. She began her teaching career

at the Evert tennis Academy in Boca Raton, Florida from 1996 to 1998. She also served as the

women’s tennis coach at SMU (2000‐2001) and the assistant coach at the University of Texas

(2003‐2005). Bowes worked as the Director of Women’s Tennis from 2005‐2007 at the Circle C

Tennis Club in Austin. She is currently the Director of Tennis at River Place Country Club in

Austin (2009‐present) where she is responsible for every facet of the tennis program including

managing ten USPTA‐certified tennis professionals.

Dr. Lewis Hilley

Lewis Hilley began his long association with tennis at Waco High School where he lettered in

basketball and tennis. In 1940 he played varsity tennis for Baylor University. During World War

II, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps becoming an officer and leader in physical training and

recreation. While in the service, he continued playing tennis in the South Pacific, winning a

prestigious doubles championship with his brother, John Gordon Hilley. While working on his

doctorate at the University of Texas, he was hired as the first tennis professional at Caswell

Tennis Center in Austin. At Lamar Tech, Hilley coached the tennis and golf teams from 1952 to

1962. He won twenty championships, nine in golf and eleven straight in tennis in the Lone Star

Conference. Lamar dominated the NAIA with six consecutive tennis championships from 1955

to 1960, and five national golf crowns. He coached six undefeated tennis team, and his last four

squads won nineteen straight dual matches. Coach Hilley broke new ground by recruiting

foreign players into his tennis program. Notable recruits include Cliff Drysdale (South Africa),

Tim Heckler (South Africa), Warren Jacques (Australia), Pedro Bueno (Brazil) and James Schmidt

(USA). After leaving Lamar to be chair of health and physical education at the University of

South Florida for two years and chairing the Department of Health and Physical Education at

the University of South Alabama, he returned to Texas in 1971 to chair the Department to

Health and Physical Education at Mary Hardin‐Baylor in Belton. At UMHB, he coached the mens

and womens tennis teams.

Tommy Connell

Tommy Connell has a lifetime of service to the tennis industry and the state of Texas.

A Texas A&M University graduate and four year tennis letterman, Connell has served Texas

tennis for over 40 years. He earned Professional of the Year honors twice while serving as

director of tennis at the following facilities: Beaumont Country Club, Galveston Racquet Club,

Royal Oaks Racket Club and Lakeside Country Club. Connell was president of USPTA Texas

Division and served as a board member for twelve years and a national executive board

member for two years. Connell also had a distinguished playing career where he earned

National Player of the Year ‐ three years, Texas Player of the year‐ eight years and was ranked

No. 1 several times in both singles and doubles. He won seven gold balls (2 singles and 5

doubles), five silver and two bronze. He was a member of the national team that won a silver

medal in South Africa. His highest national ranking was No. 1 in doubles and No. 2 in singles. He

was a member of the Intersectional Team Champions twice. He won the first USTA Texas Senior

Spirit of Tennis Award, Family of the Year and was Ranked No. 1 in singles, doubles, and mixed

doubles multiple years. Connell was also a Senior Tennis Council chairman and committee

member, as well as a board member for the Houston Tennis. A former tournament director for

the Houston Open, he also spent eleven years teaching tennis and training instructors on

mission trips in Zambia, Egypt, and Mongolia.

John Zimmerman

John Zimmerman has been involved in tennis and other athletics in Texas

his whole life. He and his wife Joyce both won the State 3A Championships while attending

Cuero High School. In Cuero he played football, basketball, baseball and tennis and was the

State A tennis champion. He graduated valedictorian of his class and entered Rice University on

a football scholarship. At Rice he played both football and tennis his freshman and sophomore

years and concentrated on tennis his junior and senior years. He upset the number two seeded

state player during the Southwest Conference semi‐finals against the University of Texas. John

and Joyce spent many years competing in local and sectional championships and volunteering

for community and sectional committees and organizations. The Zimmerman Family has been

recognized as the USTA Texas Family of the Year. John was president of USTA Texas from 1977

to 1978 and has remained actively involved in the organization. He also served as president of

the Corpus Christi Tennis Association. Zimmerman was the 26th winner of the Rice University

Bob Quin Award – the most prestigious athletic award at Rice. Zimmerman became the first

tennis player to win the award since 1941. John and Joyce Zimmerman were inducted into the

Cuero Hall of Fame in 2008.

