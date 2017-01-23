KCEN
This Week in McLennan Athletics (Jan 25-30)

KCEN 6:00 PM. CST January 23, 2017

Wednesday, Jan. 25
Highlassies Basketball vs. Cisco, 5:30 p.m. at The Highlands
 
Friday, Jan. 27
Highlanders Baseball vs. Angelina, noon doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark
Highlassies Softball vs. Western Texas, 1 p.m. doubleheader in Snyder
 
Saturday, Jan. 30
Highlassies Softball vs. Howard, 1 p.m. doubleheader in Big Spring
Highlassies Basketball vs. Collin, 2 p.m. in Plano
Highlanders Basketball vs. Collin, 4 p.m. in Plano

