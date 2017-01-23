This Week in McLennan Athletics (Jan 25-30)

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Highlassies Basketball vs. Cisco, 5:30 p.m. at The Highlands



Friday, Jan. 27

Highlanders Baseball vs. Angelina, noon doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark

Highlassies Softball vs. Western Texas, 1 p.m. doubleheader in Snyder



Saturday, Jan. 30

Highlassies Softball vs. Howard, 1 p.m. doubleheader in Big Spring

Highlassies Basketball vs. Collin, 2 p.m. in Plano

Highlanders Basketball vs. Collin, 4 p.m. in Plano

