This Week in McLennan Athletics - March 27-31

Monday, March 27

Highlassies Golf at HBU Husky Invitational at Riverbend Country Club in Missouri City, Texas

Highlanders Baseball vs. Blinn, 4 p.m. in Brenham



Tuesday, March 28

Highlassies Golf at HBU Husky Invitational at Riverbend Country Club in Missouri City, Texas



Wednesday, March 29

Highlassies Softball vs. North Central, 1 p.m. doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark



Thursday, March 30

MCC Dance Company Nationals Preview, 7 p.m. at The Highlands



Saturday, April 1

Family Fun Day, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Bosque River Ballpark

Highlassies Softball vs. Hill, noon doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark

Highlanders Baseball vs. Coastal Bend, 1 p.m. doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark

© 2017 KCEN-TV