This Week in McLennan Athletics - March 27-31

Monday, March 27
Highlassies Golf at HBU Husky Invitational at Riverbend Country Club in Missouri City, Texas
Highlanders Baseball vs. Blinn, 4 p.m. in Brenham

Tuesday, March 28
Highlassies Golf at HBU Husky Invitational at Riverbend Country Club in Missouri City, Texas

Wednesday, March 29
Highlassies Softball vs. North Central, 1 p.m. doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark

Thursday, March 30
MCC Dance Company Nationals Preview, 7 p.m. at The Highlands

Saturday, April 1
Family Fun Day, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Bosque River Ballpark
Highlassies Softball vs. Hill, noon doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark
Highlanders Baseball vs. Coastal Bend, 1 p.m. doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark

