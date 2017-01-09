KCEN
Close

This Week in McLennan Athletics

KCEN 3:34 PM. CST January 09, 2017

Wednesday, Jan. 11
Highlanders Basketball vs. Concordia University JV, 6 p.m at The Highlands
 
Saturday, Jan. 14
Highlassies Basketball vs. Ranger, 2 p.m. in Ranger
Highlanders Basketball vs. Ranger, 4 p.m. in Ranger


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories