This Week in McLennan Athletics

Wednesday, Jan. 11
Highlanders Basketball vs. Concordia University JV, 6 p.m at The Highlands
Saturday, Jan. 14
Highlassies Basketball vs. Ranger, 2 p.m. in Ranger
Highlanders Basketball vs. Ranger, 4 p.m. in Ranger
