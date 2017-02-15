Toby Foreman Announced as New Head Football Coach at Shoemaker

The Killeen Independent School District is pleased to announce that Toby Foreman has been named the Head Football Coach and Campus Athletic Coordinator at Shoemaker High School.

Coach Foreman most recently served as the Head Football Coach at Beaumont Central High School, finishing with an overall record of 23-21, including four straight playoff appearances and one district championship.

Foreman has over 15 years of coaching experience and during his career, he helped guide West Orange-Stark High School to three straight state championships in boys track & field.

He’ll start his new role with Shoemaker High School later this month, and is excited about working with all student athletes while promoting a standard of excellence in academics and athletics.

