Top five women's basketball recruit commits to Baylor Lady Bears

Photo: USA Today High School Sports (Photo: Custom)

(Photo: USA Today High School Sports)

One of the top college basketball prospects in the United States committed to Baylor University Tuesday night, after visiting the Lady Bears last weekend, according to our USA Today media partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Aquira DeCosta is a 6-foot-2 wing player, ranked second in the class of 2018 by ProspectsNation.com and fourth in the country by ESPN's HoopGurlz.

Baylor has been trying to recruit DeCosta -- a high school senior from California -- for almost five years, according to ESPN, which reported Lady Bears Head Coach Kim Mulkey was one of the primary reasons she chose Waco.

For more sports news, click here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV