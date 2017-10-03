Two Baylor football players no longer on team, reasons unclear

Baylor University confirmed Tuesday it had parted ways with two football players.

Senior Offensive Lineman Ish Wilson and Junior Cornerback Jourdan Blake were no longer with the team, Head Football Coach Matt Rhule said during a press briefing. Pressed about whether the players had been dismissed, Rhule just repeated they were no longer on the team -- adding only that the reasons were not criminal.

No Baylor officials have publicly commented further on the circumstances surrounding the shakeup. However, Thor Nystrom, a college football writer for NBC Sports' Rotoworld, wrote on Twitter that Wilson had been "late to meetings and clashed with coaches."

There was speculation online Tuesday that Junior Running Back Terence Williams might also be leaving the team. But, Channel 6 Sports Director Nick Canizales reported Rhule laid those rumors to rest during the press conference, explaining that Williams talked with Rhule to stay on the team and leadership voted to keep him.

