UMHB baseball drops two games at Rhodes College Classic

MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE - The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team could not overcome big innings in both games as the Cru dropped two contests Saturday in Tennessee. UMHB is now 1-5 on the season after losing to DePauw University and Webster University to close out three games at the Rhodes College Classic over the weekend.





UMHB fell behind early and a four-run sixth inning was not enough to overcome that deficit as the Cru opened the day with an 11-4 loss to DePauw University. The Tigers scored single runs in the first and third innings and broke the game open with six runs in the fifth. UMHB put four on the board in the top of the sixth on Landon Dieterich’s two-run double, Mason Schuh’s RBI single and Mitch Patterson’s run-scoring groundout. DePauw would tack on two more runs in the bottom of that inning and closed out the scoring with a run in the bottom of the eighth. Evan Samoff took the loss for UMHB to drop to 0-1 after scattering five hits and three earned runs over four innings. Dieterich and Robbie Gillen had two hits apiece for UMHB. DePauw moved to 2-0 on the season after rapping out 14 hits in the victory.





The Cru also gave up a six-run inning in a 14-2 loss to Webster to close out the day, this time in the sixth inning. The Gorluks put up three in the second, two in the fourth, three more in the fifth and the six in the sixth inning to open up a 14-0 lead. UMHB scored two runs on Patterson’s RBI single and Austin Blanford’s run-scoring groundout in the bottom of the sixth but could not come all the way back. Connor Heussner took the loss for the Cru to drop to 0-2 on the season. Patterson had two of UMHB’s seven hits in the game.





The Cru will now return home to host Trinity University in the home opener. UMHB will face the Tigers in a 6:00 PM single game Tuesday night at Red Murff Field. The Cru will open American Southwest Conference play with a three-game series at Hardin-Simmons University next weekend in Abilene.

