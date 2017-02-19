UMHB baseball falls to Trinity 12-2

TYLER, TEXAS - The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team fell behind early and never recovered in a 12-2 loss to Trinity University Sunday afternoon in Tyler. The Cru drops to 1-2 on the season to close out the Clements Fluids Classic. The defending national champion Tigers move to 4-4 on the year with the victory.

Trinity put together four hits, an error and a walk in the bottom of the second inning to take a 4-0 lead. George Haaland’s two-run double was the biggest hit in the frame. The Tigers added single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings before putting up three in the sixth to grab a 10-0 lead. Trinity stretched it to 12-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning before UMHB would get on the board. Robbie Gillen scored on a wild pitch and Mason Schuh added an RBI double to cut the gap to 12-2, but that is as close as the Cru could get.

Connor Heussner took the loss for UMHB to drop to 0-1 on the season as the Cru used six total pitchers. UMHB managed just three hits, with Schuh, Dakota Best and Mark Frankhouser posted safeties for the Cru. Kevin Flores scattered two hits and struck out two in six innings to raise his record to 2-0 for Trinity. Blake Frampton had three hits as the Tigers posted 12 base hits in the contest.

UMHB will return to action with three games at the Rhodes College Classic next weekend in Tennessee. The Cru will open the tournament with an 11:00 start against Millsaps College on Friday.

