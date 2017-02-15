UMHB baseball season opener postponed

Belton, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s 2017 season opener at Texas Lutheran University, scheduled for Wednesday night, has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions in Seguin. The game will be rescheduled for a later date.

With Wednesday’s postponement, the Cru will now open the season with three games at the Clements Fluids Classic in Tyler this weekend. UMHB will take on Centenary College and U.T. Tyler on Saturday before closing out the weekend with a single game against defending national champion Trinity University on Sunday.

(© 2017 KCEN)