UMHB baseball start time changes

Belton, Texas – The start time for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s American Southwest Conference opener this Friday in Abilene has changed. The Cru will now take on Hardin-Simmons in a 3:00 PM start instead of the originally scheduled start time of 7:00 PM. The new start time will help alleviate conflicts with the Cowboys home basketball game in the First Round of the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball National Championships. Saturday’s doubleheader is still scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM.

UMHB is 2-5 on the season following Tuesday night’s 9-7 victory over Trinity University. Hardin-Simmons is 4-6 overall and 1-2 in ASC play going into this weekend’s action.

