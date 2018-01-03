UMHB basketball teams return to conference play this week

Belton, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s and women’s basketball teams will return to American Southwest Conference play with a pair of home doubleheaders this week. The Cru men and women both wrapped up non-conference play over the Christmas break.

UMHB will open the home stand with a doubleheader against Louisiana College on Thursday with the women’s game set for a 5:30 PM tip-off. The men’s game will follow at 7:30 PM. The Cru will welcome Belhaven University to the Mayborn Campus Center for a Saturday doubleheader. The women are scheduled to start at 2:00 PM on Saturday with the men to follow at 4:00 PM.

The UMHB women will bring a seven-game winning streak into this week’s play and the Cru women are 11-2 overall and 4-1 in ASC play. The UMHB men are 9-4 overall and have a 2-3 league mark going into this week. Louisiana College’s women are 6-4 overall and 2-2 in the ASC. The Wildcat men are 2-7 overall and 0-4 in ASC play on the year. The LC men will be playing their third game at the Mayborn Campus Center in a week’s time after playing two games in the Cru Classic last week. The Belhaven women are currently 0-11 overall and 0-4 in ASC play. The Belhaven men have a 2-8 overall mark and are 1-3 in the ASC. The Blazers men and women will play a doubleheader at Concordia Texas Thursday night in Austin before facing UMHB on Saturday.

UMHB will offer live video and statistical coverage of all four games this week. You can find links to live coverage on the Cru Athletic Department web site at www.cruathletics.com.

