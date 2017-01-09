UMHB football player featured in current issue of Sports Illustrated

Belton, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football player Blake Jackson is featured in the newest edition of Sports Illustrated magazine. Jackson is included in the “Faces In The Crowd” section of the January 9th edition of the magazine.

Jackson, a senior quarterback from Houston and Dobie High School, was named Most Outstanding Player in the Cru’s 10-7 victory over Wisconsin-Oshkosh in last month’s Stagg Bowl. He threw for 171 yards and ran for 119 yards and UMHB’s only touchdown to lead the Cru to its first National Championship. Jackson was an All-American, earned South Region Offensive Player of the Year honors and was also named American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year. The First Team All-ASC selection set new school records with 3,282 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes this season. He also ran for 904 yards and 11 more touchdowns.

The Cru finished 15-0 in 2016 and became the first ASC program to win a Division III football national title. The January 9th issue of Sports Illustrated is on newsstands now.