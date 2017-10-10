UMHB Football Player Named to D3Football.com Team of the Week

Belton, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football player Brazos Fuller has been named to the D3football.com Team of the Week following his performance in the Cru’s 17-7 victory over nationally-ranked Hardin-Simmons University. Fuller is the first UMHB player named to the site’s Team of the Week this season.

Fuller, a senior defensive tackle from Alvarado High School, led the Cru with 11 total tackles and added 3.5 tackles for loss against the Cowboys. Both of those totals represent new career highs for Fuller. He also added a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery with Hardin-Simmons threatening to score in the fourth quarter. Fuller led a UMHB defense that held the nation’s top-ranked offense entering the contest to seven points, 31 rushing yards and 191 yards of total offense. The Cru also recorded eight sacks and forced four turnovers.

The Cru is now 5-0 overall and 4-0 in ASC play on the season. UMHB returns home to host Howard Payne University (1-4, 1-3 ASC) in a 1:00 PM kickoff this Saturday at Crusader Stadium.

