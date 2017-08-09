UMHB football players named to Preseason All-American Teams

Belton, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football players Markeith Miller and Haston Adams continue to reap Preseason All-American honors, with several more teams recently released.

Miller, a junior running back from Garland High School, has been named First Team Preseason All-American by Street and Smith Magazine and Lindy’s Magazine. He was a Second Team Preseason All-American on HEROSports.com’s honor team and earned a spot on the College Football Yearbook’s Starting Lineup. Miller ran for 1,483 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. He added nine receptions for 93 yards and another score. Miller was a D3football.com Third Team All-American, Second Team All-South Region and American Southwest Conference First Team All-Conference as a sophomore.

Adams, a senior defensive tackle from Beckville High School, was a Lindy’s Magazine First Team All-American and was also named to the College Football Yearbook Starting Lineup. Those honors are in addition to his D3football.com Preseason All-American honor announced last week. Adams posted 53 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks last season. He also returned a pair of fumbles for touchdowns. He was a D3football.com Second Team All-American, First Team All-South Region and First Team All-Conference as a junior in 2016.

The Cru went 15-0 last season and won the program’s first NCAA Division III National Championship with a 10-7 victory over Wisconsin-Oshkosh in Stagg Bowl XLIV. The 2017 edition of the UMHB football team will report to campus this Saturday, August 12th. The Cru kicks off the 2017 season with a 6:00 PM home game against Sul Ross State University on September 9th.

