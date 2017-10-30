UMHB Football Ranked #1 in Both Top 25 Polls this week

Belton, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team is ranked #1 in the country in the two major NCAA Division III Top 25 Polls for the seventh consecutive week this week. The Cru (8-0, 7-0 American Southwest Conference) is coming off a dominating 62-0 win over McMurry University for its 23 rd consecutive victory.

The Cru is ranked #1 in the country in the seventh American Football Coaches Association Top 25 Poll of the 2017 season. The Cru received 46 first-place votes and 1,292 total points from the AFCA. Mount Union is second with five first-place votes and 1,250 total points and Wisconsin-Oshkosh ranks third at 1,198 points. UMHB’s ASC rival Hardin-Simmons University climbed held steady at #6 in the AFCA poll with 1,024 points. Linfield College is ranked #8 in the AFCA poll again this week. The Cru has wins over both of those teams this season. East Texas Baptist received one vote to give the ASC three teams receiving mention in this week’s poll.

“I thought we played pretty well on Saturday and we had a chance to get a lot of guys into the game to see how they would perform,” Cru Head Coach Pete Fredenburg said. “I think we made a lot of progress and improved as a program. We need to keep that focus and continue to build on that as we move into the home stretch of the regular season and start to prepare for the playoffs.”

UMHB also held on to the #1 spot in this week’s D3football.com Top 25 Poll. The Cru took 21 first-place votes and 621 total points. Mount Union and Wisconsin-Oshkosh are also #2 and #3 in that poll. Hardin-Simmons held steady at #5 in the D3football.com poll and Linfield dropped two spots to #8.

The Cru will hit the road for a 1:00 PM kickoff at Louisiana College this Saturday in Pineville, Louisiana. The Wildcats are 2-6 overall and have a 1-6 mark in ASC play this season.

© 2017 KCEN-TV