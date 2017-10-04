UMHB Football Ranked #1 in both Top 25 Polls

Belton, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team held its ground as the Cru is ranked #1 in the country in the two major NCAA Division III Top 25 Polls again this week. The Cru (4-0, 3-0 ASC) is coming off a 44-10 victory over Southwestern University last Saturday. It was UMHB’s 19 th consecutive victory.

The Cru is ranked #1 in the country in the third American Football Coaches Association Top 25 Poll of the 2017 season. The Cru received 49 first-place votes and 1,297 total points from the AFCA. Mount Union is second with three first-place votes and 1,247 total points and Wisconsin-Oshkosh ranks third at 1,200 points. Upcoming Cru opponent and American Southwest Conference rival Hardin-Simmons University moved up one spot to #5 in the AFCA poll with 1,080 points and Linfield College, a team UMHB beat 24-3 three weeks ago, is ranked #11 in the AFCA poll. Sul Ross State also received one vote to give the ASC three programs receiving mention.

“I think our team has some explosiveness that we haven’t shown yet,” Cru Head Coach Pete Fredenburg said. “I think the Southwestern game is going to be a real blessing for us because we did some things that aren’t indicative of our team and our program. We are going to get the ship headed in the right direction and you will see a difference in this team.”

UMHB also held on to the #1 spot in this week’s D3football.com Top 25 Poll. The Cru took 21 first-place votes and 621 total points. Mount Union and Wisconsin-Oshkosh are also #2 and #3 in that poll. Hardin-Simmons is ranked fifth by D3football.com and Linfield moved up one spot to #7. Sul Ross State is receiving votes worth six points in the D3football.com ranking.

The Cru will take on Hardin-Simmons (4-0, 3-0 ASC) in a 1:00 PM kickoff this Saturday in Abilene. It is a top five showdown and a battle of the only two remaining unbeaten teams in the ASC. The UMHB-HSU winner has gone on to win at least a share of the ASC title in each of the previous 19 seasons.

