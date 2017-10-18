UMHB Football Still Ranked #1 in both Top 25 Polls

Belton, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team is ranked #1 in the country in the two major NCAA Division III Top 25 Polls for the fifth consecutive week this week. The Cru (6-0, 5-0 ASC) is coming off a 65-0 win over Howard Payne University for its 21 st consecutive victory.

The Cru is ranked #1 in the country in the fifth American Football Coaches Association Top 25 Poll of the 2017 season. The Cru received 46 first-place votes and 1,294 total points from the AFCA. Mount Union is second with five first-place votes and 1,249 total points and Wisconsin-Oshkosh ranks third at 1,201 points and the Titans received the other first-place vote. UMHB’s American Southwest Conference rival Hardin-Simmons University climbed two spots to #6 in the AFCA poll with 1,031 points. Linfield College, a team UMHB beat 24-3 on September 16 th , is ranked #8 in the AFCA poll this week

“It is sometimes difficult to get players to buy into this way of thinking, but it really is about us getting better as a team each week,” Cru Head Coach Pete Fredenburg said. “Our leadership has done a really good job of helping guys understand that we can’t just go through the motions. I think our players are very focused on improving themselves week in and week out.”

UMHB also held on to the #1 spot in this week’s D3football.com Top 25 Poll. The Cru took 21 first-place votes and 621 total points. Mount Union and Wisconsin-Oshkosh are also #2 and #3 in that poll. Hardin-Simmons held steady at #5 in the D3football.com poll and Linfield held steady at #7.

The Cru will continue its home stand with a 1:00 PM kickoff against Belhaven University this Saturday at Crusader Stadium. The Blazers are 1-5 overall and 0-5 in ASC play on the season.

