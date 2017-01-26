UMHB Hosts Celebration for National Champion CRU Football Team

Belton, TX – On Thursday, February 2, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will host a special celebration for the National Champion CRU Football Team. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 5 to 7:00 p.m. in the McLane Great Hall of the Bawcom Student Union on the UMHB campus.

During this come-and-go event, visitors will have the opportunity to meet CRU coaches and athletes, get autographs, and take a photo with the National Championship trophy.

Commemorative posters will be available for the first thousand guests, and door prizes will be awards throughout the evening.

The CRU won the first National Championship in program history with a 10-7 victory over Wisconsin-Oshkosh in Stagg Bowl XLIV. The team closed out the season with a perfect 15-0 record to set new school and American Southwest Conference records for single-season victories. The Cru was in the national title game for the second time in school history and has made 15 postseason appearances in 19 years.

(© 2017 KCEN)