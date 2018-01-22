UMHB Men's Basketball Player Claims Conference Honor

Belton, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball player Shaq Martin has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week for the week ending January 21 st . Martin is the first UMHB men’s player to win a weekly conference honor this season.

Martin, a junior forward from Killeen Ellison High School, poured in a team-high 21 points to help lead the Cru to a 102-98 victory over Concordia Texas last Saturday. He hit 8-12 from the field and buried three three-pointers. Martin also added four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocked shots in his second start of the season. The win helped pull the Cru to within a half-game of the Tornados for second place in the ASC West Division standings.

The UMHB men are 13-5 overall and have a 6-4 mark in ASC play. The Cru will host Howard Payne University and Sul Ross State University for key ASC West Division games this Thursday and Saturday.

