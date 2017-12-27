UMHB Men's Basketball to host Cru Classic

Belton, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team will return to action after a 12-day layoff when the Cru plays host to the Cru Classic on December 28th and 29th. The UMHB men will welcome three other teams to the Mayborn Campus Center for a total of four games over the two days.

Louisiana College, Milwaukee School of Engineering and Millsaps College will join the Cru for this year’s tournament. Louisiana College will bring a 1-6 record into this week’s play. The Wildcats will play three games at the Mayborn Campus Center over the next week. In addition to a pair of games in the Cru Classic, Louisiana College will also play the Cru in an American Southwest Conference game on Thursday, January 4th, in Belton. Milwaukee School of Engineering is 5-4 on the season and the Raiders will be playing in Belton for the first time in program history. Millsaps College is coached by former UMHB standout and assistant coach Jimmy Smith and the Majors are 6-3 on the year going into this week’s play. The UMHB men will bring a 7-4 record into the Cru Classic after falling at U.T.-Tyler 95-93 in the final game before the holiday break.

Louisiana College and MSOE will open the tournament with a 3:00 PM start on Thursday. UMHB will then face Millsaps in a 5:00 PM tipoff. Louisiana College and Millsaps will open Friday’s slate at 3:00 PM with the Cru taking on MSOE at 5:00 PM to close out the event. UMHB will offer live video and live statistics for all four of those games here:https://portal.stretchinternet.com/umhb/.

