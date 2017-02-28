UMHB men's golf finishes fourth at Linda Lowery Invitational

Austin, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s golf team improved by six strokes and were able to climb one spot in the team standings as the Cru finished in fourth place at the Linda Lowery Invitational Tuesday in Austin. The tournament was the spring opener for the UMHB men.

UMHB posted a 305 on Tuesday to go with Monday’s 311 total to finish with a fourth-place team score of 616. Tournament host Concordia Texas won the team title by shooting 283-301=584 to edge out U.T. Tyler’s 290-295=585 by one stroke. Southwestern University finished in third place after recording a 303-296=599 score. McMurry University carded a 314-309=623 total to round out the top five. A 14-team field competed in the event.

Kyle Revis was the top individual finisher for the UMHB men. Revis fired a one-under par 70 on Tuesday to finish at 70-75=145 and in a tie for 7th place for the tournament. Jarrod Brown (78-76) and Alden Fortner (79-75) both carded 154’s for the Cru to tie for 19th place. Reese Chance shot 79-84=163 to tie for 48th place and Mason Wyatt finished with an 81-84=165 in a tie for 54th place. Concordia’s Seger Howell won individual medalist honors after firing a 67-70=137.

The two-day, 36-hole event was played on a par-71, 6,506-yard layout at River Place Golf Course in Austin. The Cru will return to action with the Schreiner Spring Shootout on March 6-7. That tournament will be played at Comanche Trace Golf Course in Kerrville.

