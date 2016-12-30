UMHB men's golfer drops to tie for 34th place at Patriot All-America Invitational

Litchfield Park, Arizona – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s golfer Mats Heien loss some ground as he struggled down the home stretch on the second day of the 2016 Patriot All-America Invitational Friday in Arizona. Heien carded a second round 75 and is tied for 34th place after two rounds of the tournament.

Heien posted five pars and four bogeys on the front nine to make the turn at four over par. He seemed to gain momentum with a stretch of three birdies and a par over four holes to lower his score to one over. But Heien double bogied the 15th hole and added bogeys on 16 and 18 to finish the back nine at one over for a 75. His two-day total of 70-75=145 puts him in an eight-way tie for 34th place. Pepperdine University’s Sahith Theegala has the individual lead with a six-under par two-day total of 68-66=134. Heien is the first UMHB golfer selected to compete in the event. The Patriot All-America has featured ten current PGA golfers during its six-year history.

The tournament features a field of 84 All-American golfers from every division of collegiate golf. The 54-hole event runs through Saturday with the winner of the tournament earning a sponsor exemption to the Web.com Tour’s Air Capital Classic in June of 2017. The event is being played on the Gold Course at The Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park, Arizona. Live scoring and more tournament information is available on the tournament Web Site at: http://patriotallamerica.com/.