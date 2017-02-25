UMHB Men's Tennis falls to Austin College

SHERMAN - The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s tennis team snared wins in both singles and doubles, but lost three three-set heartbreakers in singles as the Cru fell to Austin College 7-2 Saturday in Sherman. The Cru is 0-1 to start the spring while the Kangaroos improve to 5-2 on the year with the win.

Julian Dunmore and Daniel Riner posted an 8-4 victory at #3 doubles to give UMHB its first point of the day. Scott Wilding added a straight set win at #1 singles, but the Cru fell in three sets at #2, #3 and #5 singles.

The UMHB men will return to action with a 10:00 AM non-conference match at Southwestern University in Georgetown on March 4th.

Singles competition 1. Scott Wilding (UMHB-MEN) def. Josh Granberry (AC) 6-1, 6-0 2. Kenneth Hardy (AC) def. Brendan Thompson (UMHB-MEN) 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 3. Erik Meendsen (AC) def. Cole Weiss (UMHB-MEN) 2-6, 7-5, 10-8 4. Siddarth Kortikere (AC) def. Daniel Riner (UMHB-MEN) 6-2, 6-3 5. Preston Glasscock (AC) def. Julian Dunmore (UMHB-MEN) 1-6, 6-4, 10-8 6. Pieter Jon Cobato (AC) def. Jace Mahan (UMHB-MEN) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles competition 1. Kenneth Hardy/Siddarth Kortikere (AC) def. Scott Wilding/Brendan Thompson (UMHB-MEN) 9-8 2. Preston Glasscock/Pieter Jon Cobato (AC) def. Cole Weiss/Alex Mackellar (UMHB-MEN) 8-6 3. Julian Dunmore/Daniel Riner (UMHB-MEN) def. Erik Meendsen/Josh Granberry (AC) 8-4

(© 2017 KCEN)