UMHB wins season opener against Sul Ross State

BELTON - The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team controlled the first half and held on through the second as the Cru knocked off Sul Ross State 23-7 in the 2017 season opener Saturday evening in Belton.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS HERE:

WATCH: UMHB wins its 16th straight game! The Cru beat Sul Ross State 23-7 in their season opener tonight! @crufootball @KCENNews pic.twitter.com/dlfvADb4Fz — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) September 10, 2017

UMHB extended its school-record winning streak to 16 games and is now 1-0 overall and 1-0 in American Southwest Conference play on the season.

The Lobos dropped to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the ASC with the loss.



UMHB finished with 203 rushing yards and 320 yards of total offense in the victory, while the Crusaders defense held the Lobos to 34 rushing yards and 178 total yards.



Crusaders quarterback T.J. Josey was 12-22 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns in his first collegiate start and added 91 yards rushing on 22 carries. Junior running back Markeith Miller ran for 98 yards on 26 touches for the Cru. Senior wide receiver Bryce Wilkerson caught five passes for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Tevin Jones, Chris Jones and Raylon Hickey all topped the Crusader defense with five tackles apiece.



The Cru will make the longest road trip of the season next Saturday as UMHB heads to McMinnville, Oregon to face nationally-ranked Linfield College. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 PM Central Time kickoff at Maxwell Field on the Linfield campus.

UMHB Athletics