UMHB women's basketball beats Hardin-Simmons

Abilene, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team overcame several late turnovers and fouls to pull out an 87-85 overtime victory over Hardin-Simmons University Saturday in Abilene. The Cru improves to 17-8 overall and 10-6 in American Southwest Conference play with the victory. The loss ends the Cowgirls’ season at 8-16 overall and 4-12 in the ASC.

UMHB seemed to take control of the game in the first half as the cru shot 47 percent in the first quarter and built a 43-36 lead at the break. But the Cru went cold in the third quarter and shot just 17 percent as Hardin-Simmons outscored UMHB 20-8 to take a 56-51 lead into the final period. The Cru trailed by as many as eight points before rallying late to take a 78-74 lead with 31 seconds remaining. A foul at the other end allowed the Cowgirls to pull to with 78-76 and UMHB turned the ball over on the inbounds pass. Another foul sent HSU’s Ja’lee Carver to the line and she hit both free throws to tie the game at 78-78. The Cru missed a potential game-winner in the final seconds to send the game to overtime. Alicia Blackwell hit a lay-up to give UMHB an 86-84 lead with 55 seconds left in the extra session. HSU hit another free throw to close the gap to 86-85 with 49 seconds to go and forced a Cru turnover on the next possession. Alexandria Howze pulled down a rebound for UMHB and Meghan Turner converted one of two freebies to give the Cru an 87-85 edge. HSU’s Kourtney Holyfield missed a potential game-winning three-pointer at the final buzzer as UMHB held on for the win.

Jonelle Smith led four players in double figures for the Cru with 16 points and Blackwell added a season-high 15 off the bench. Kendra Wynn added 14 points and eight rebounds and Jesslyn Poole had her first double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. UMHB shot 40 percent from the field and went 14-18 from the free-throw line. The Cru also out rebounded the Cowgirls 49-44 and forced 17 turnovers. UMHB grabbed 18 offensive rebounds and took 20 more shots from the field than Hardin-Simmons.

Holyfield led HSU with 21 points and Carver scored 20. Kayla Brown had 11 points and 14 rebounds and Deontae Ingram added 13 boards. The Cowgirls shot 40 percent from the field and hit 27-36 from the stripe in the loss.

The Cru women will now advance to the ASC Championship Tournament for the fifth straight season. UMHB will be the #2 seed from the West Division and will face East Division #3 seed LeTourneau University in the opening round at noon on Thursday. The ASC Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament will be played February 23-25th at the Brownwood Coliseum in Brownwood with Howard Payne University serving as the host.

