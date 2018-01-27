UMHB Women's Basketball dominates Sul Ross State

BELTON, TEXAS - The UMHB women's basketball team defeated Sul Ross State 90-68 on Saturday in Belton.

The win gives the Cru a 17-3 overall record while improving to 10-2 in American Southwest Conference play.

Kendall Rollins finished with a team high 25 points and 13 rebounds. Alicia Blackwell had 14 points while Hannah Holt and Haven Neal finished with 11 points each.

The Cru will be back in action on Thursday against McMurry at 5:30 at the Mayborn Campus Center.

