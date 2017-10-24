UMHB Women's Basketball Picked to Win West in ASC Preseason Poll

Belton, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team is picked to win the West Division in the American Southwest Conference’s annual Preseason Coaches and Media Poll. The poll is based on voting from West Division coaches, sports information directors and select media members.

The Cru women earned six first-place votes and 62 total points as the pick to win the West Division. Howard Payne is picked to finish second with four first-place votes and 58 total points. Concordia picked up one first-place vote and 52 total points for third place, Hardin-Simmons claimed the other first-place vote and 32 total points as the pick to finish fourth, McMurry University is picked fifth with 27 total points and Sul Ross State University was picked sixth with 21 total points.

UMHB placed three players on the ASC Women’s Basketball Preseason Watch List. Kendall Rollins is a sophomore guard from Tompkins High School. Rollins averaged 9.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last year. Alicia Blackwell is a sophomore guard from Prestonwood Christian High School. Blackwell averaged 5.9 points and 4.0 rebounds a contest last season. Hannah Holt is a sophomore guard from Lumberton High School. Holt transferred to UMHB after averaging 14.8 points per game and adding 73 assists at East Texas Baptist University last season.

The Cru women finished 18-9 overall and went 10-6 in ASC play last season. UMHB advanced to the Semifinals of the ASC Championship Tournament before falling to eventual conference champion U.T.-Dallas. The Cru expects to return nine letter winners and three starters this season. The UMHB women will open the 2017-18 season with a home, non-conference game against Texas Lutheran University on November 16 th .

