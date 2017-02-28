UMHB Women's Basketball Places Six on ASC All-Division Teams

Belton, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team placed six players on the American Southwest Conference All-Division teams released Tuesday (February 28th). The Cru had two First Team selections, two Honorable Mention picks and put two players on the West Division All-Freshman Team. Kendra Wynn and Kendall Rollins also took individual superlatives.

Wynn was voted to the All-West Division First Team, the West Division All-Defensive Team and also claimed West Division Defensive Player of the Year honors. Wynn, a senior forward/guard from Mansfield Timberview High School, led the Cru in scoring and rebounding at 12.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. She also led the team with 67 steals and 21 blocked shots.

Jonelle Smith joined Wynn on the All-West Division First Team. Smith, a senior guard/forward from Pflugerville High School, averaged 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest. Smith made a team-best 46 three-pointers and shot 34 percent from beyond the arc. She also went over 1,000 points for her career this season.

Haven Neal and Meghan Turner both earned Honorable Mention All-West Division honors. Neal, a junior forward from Farmersville High School, averaged 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. She also finished second on the team with 17 blocked shots. Turner, a junior point guard from Midlothian High School, averaged 5.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. She also led the ASC with 112 assists on the year.

Rollins was voted West Division Freshman of the Year and also earned a spot on the West Division All-Freshman Team. Rollins, a freshman guard from Tompkins High School, averaged 9.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. She also posted 34 steals and 24 assists. Alicia Blackwell joined Rollins on the All-Freshman Team. Blackwell, a freshman guard from Prestonwood Christian High School, averaged 5.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season.

The Cru women finished 18-9 overall and went 10-6 in ASC play this season. UMHB advanced to the Semifinals of the ASC Championship Tournament before falling to eventual conference champion U.T. Dallas. The Cru finished second in the ASC West Division in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

(© 2017 KCEN)