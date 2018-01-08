UMHB women's basketball player gets third ASC honor

Hannah Holt Photo: UMHB Cru Athletic's

For the third time this season, a University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player has been named American Southwest Conference Division player of the week, the university announced Monday.

Sophomore guard Hannah Holt was chosen for the honor in the week ending January 7.

The Lumberton High School grad averaged 19 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in leading the Cru to wins over Louisiana College and Belhaven University last week. Holt had double-doubles in both games and added two assists and two steals. She scored 24 points and grabbed 10 boards in the win over LC. Holt added 14 points and 11 rebounds in the victory over the Blazers.

The Cru women are 13-2 overall and 6-1 in ASC play on the season.

UMHB will take a nine-game winning streak into the start of ASC West Division play this week and will take on Hardin-Simmons Thursday night in Abilene before closing out the week at McMurry University on Saturday.

© 2018 KCEN-TV