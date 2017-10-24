UMHB Women's Golf Finishes in Second Place at Abilene Intercollegiate

Abilene, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s golf team could not make up any ground on a blustery day as the Cru finished in second place at the Abilene Intercollegiate Tuesday in Abilene. The UMHB women posted two team wins and one third place finish to go with Tuesday’s runner-up finish in four fall tournaments.

The Cru followed Monday’s opening round 313 with a 316 in windy conditions on Tuesday to finish with a second-place total of 629. Southwestern University won the tournament by 16 strokes after firing a 307-306=613. U.T.-Dallas took third place with a 322-311=633, Concordia Texas finished in fourth place with a 320-324=644 and tournament host Hardin-Simmons University rounded out the top five at 334-318=652. Nine teams competed in the event.

McKenna Ralston recorded the low individual finish for the Cru, taking fourth place with a 74-75=149. Cassidy Rawls tied for 11th place after posting 81-78=159, Tori Gatling tied for 13thplace with a 78-82=160, Olivia Robinson shot 80-81=161 for the Cru to tie for 18th place, Emily Ming recorded an 83-80=163 to tie for 21st place and Casey Washmon carded an 83-83=166 to tie for 26th place. Southwestern University’s Emily Campbell claimed individual medalist honors after firing a 73-73=146.

The two-day, 36-hole event was played on a par-71, 6,009-yard layout at Diamondback Golf Club in Abilene. The tournament closes out the fall schedule for the UMHB women.

