UMHB women's tennis swept by Austin College in season opener

SHERMAN, TEXAS - The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s tennis fell behind in doubles and could not recover in a 9-0 loss to Austin College Saturday in Sherman. The Cru is now 0-1 to open the spring. The Kangaroos improve to 5-3 on the year with the win.

Ashlee Montgomery lost in three sets at #1 singles to give UMHB its best shot at a point. The Cru women will return to action with a 10:00 AM non-conference match at Southwestern University on March 4th in Georgetown.

Singles competition 1. Kirsten Weber (AC) def. Ashlee Montgomery (UMHB-WOM) 7-6, 6-4, 10-8 2. Anna Sergiovanni (AC) def. Hope Nash (UMHB-WOM) 6-0, 6-2 3. Grace Ortiz (AC) def. Shannon Kelly (UMHB-WOM) 6-1, 6-0 4. Katie Seibert (AC) def. Grace Igarta (UMHB-WOM) 6-0, 6-0 5. Anamarila Kheveli (AC) def. Haleigh Johnson (UMHB-WOM) 6-2, 6-0 6. Carlye Lide (AC) def. Cameron Hagler (UMHB-WOM) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles competition 1. Kirsten Weber/Grace Ortiz (AC) def. Ashlee Montgomery/Grace Igarta (UMHB-WOM) 8-1 2. Anna Sergiovanni/Katie Seibert (AC) def. Hope Nash/Haleigh Johnson (UMHB-WOM) retired 3. Anamarila Kheveli/Carlye Lide (AC) def. Shannon Kelly/Cameron Hagler (UMHB-WOM) 8-0

