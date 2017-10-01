UMHB's Fredenburg knotches 200th win

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - The only coach in UMHB football history has cemented his place in college football history.
Pete Fredenburg knotched his 200th career win in UMHB's 44-10 win at Southwestern on Saturday.
Fredenburg is 3rd among active coaches in all divisions in win percentage and 9th all-time at .840.
The Crusaders will travel to Hardin-Simmons Oct. 7 with kickoff at 1 p.m.
