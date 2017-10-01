KCEN
Close

UMHB's Fredenburg knotches 200th win

UMHB wins its 200th game in program history. Coach Fredenburg became the 81st coach in NCAA history to win 200 games.

Kurtis Quillin , KCEN 2:43 PM. CDT October 01, 2017

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - The only coach in UMHB football history has cemented his place in college football history.

Pete Fredenburg knotched his 200th career win in UMHB's 44-10 win at Southwestern on Saturday.

Fredenburg is 3rd among active coaches in all divisions in win percentage and 9th all-time at .840.

The Crusaders will travel to Hardin-Simmons Oct. 7 with kickoff at 1 p.m.

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories