UMHB's Fuller dubbed Player of the Week

BELTON - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football player Brazos Fuller has been named American Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Cru’s 65-0 victory over Howard Payne University. Fuller is the third straight UMHB player to win ASC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Fuller, a junior defensive tackle from Alvarado High School, tied for the team lead with six total tackles and he added 1.5 tackles for loss. Fuller also forced a fumble that the Cru defense recovered and returned for a touchdown. Fuller keyed a UMHB defense that posted its first shutout since the 2016 season opener. The Cru limited the Yellow Jackets to eight first downs, 21 passing yards and 110 yards of total offense in that victory. Fuller shares this week’s ASC Defensive Player of the Week honor with Texas Lutheran linebacker Keyshawn Holman.

The Cru is now 6-0 overall and 5-0 in ASC play on the season. UMHB continue its home stand with a 1:00 PM kickoff against Belhaven University this Saturday at Crusader Stadium. The Blazers are 1-5 overall and 0-5 in ASC play on the season.

