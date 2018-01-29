UMHB's Kendall Rollins Claims Conference Honor

Belton, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Kendall Rollins has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Co-Player of the Week for the week ending January 28 th . This is the second player of the week honor for Rollins this season.

Rollins, a sophomore guard from Tompkins High School, averaged 18.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game over a pair of Cru victories last week. Rollins scored 12 points and added seven rebounds as UMHB took over sole possession of first place in the ASC West with a victory over Howard Payne on Thursday. Rollins closed out the week with 25 points and 13 boards as the Cru rolled over Sul Ross State last Saturday. She also had four assists, three steals and two blocked shots in the two wins.

The Cru women are 17-3 overall and 10-2 in American Southwest Conference play on the season. UMHB will host McMurry University for a 5:30 PM start on Thursday before closing out the week with a 2:00 PM home game against Hardin-Simmons University on Saturday.

© 2018 KCEN-TV