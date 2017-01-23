UMHB's Smith Named ASC Women's Basketball Players of the Week

Belton, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Jonelle Smith has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week for the week ending January 22 nd . This is the second ASC weekly honor for Smith this month.

Smith, a senior guard/forward from Pflugerville High School, averaged 17.0 points per game over three contests last week as the Cru went 2-1. Smith opened the week with a 26-point performance as UMHB snapped U.T. Dallas’ school-record 11-game winning streak. She also had a team-high 17 points in the Cru’s victory at Sul Ross State to close out the week. Smith shot 56 percent from three-point range and hit 8-8 from the free-throw line during the week. She also had six assists and five steals in the three games.

The UMHB women are 12-6 overall and have a 5-4 mark in ASC play on the year. The Cru will return to action with a 5:30 PM home game against Hardin-Simmons University on Thursday.

