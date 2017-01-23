UMHB's Smith Named ASC Women's Basketball Players of the Week

Belton, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Jonelle Smith has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week for the week ending January 22nd. This is the second ASC weekly honor for Smith this month.
Smith, a senior guard/forward from Pflugerville High School, averaged 17.0 points per game over three contests last week as the Cru went 2-1. Smith opened the week with a 26-point performance as UMHB snapped U.T. Dallas’ school-record 11-game winning streak. She also had a team-high 17 points in the Cru’s victory at Sul Ross State to close out the week. Smith shot 56 percent from three-point range and hit 8-8 from the free-throw line during the week. She also had six assists and five steals in the three games.
The UMHB women are 12-6 overall and have a 5-4 mark in ASC play on the year. The Cru will return to action with a 5:30 PM home game against Hardin-Simmons University on Thursday.
