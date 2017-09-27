UofL Athletic Director Jurich, Coach Pitino placed on administrative leave

Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- University of Louisville's interim president announced Athletic Director Tom Jurich and Coach Rick Pitino were placed on administrative leave on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Jurich is placed on paid administrative leave. His future employment will be reviewed by the Board of Trustees in October.

Coach Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave. His future employment will also be reviewed in October.

"An administrative leave is an administrative leave, it is not a dismissal of a position," Postel said.

Postel said neither Jurich or Pitino offered to resign.

One student athlete, on the men's basketball team is being held from participating in NCAA activities, effective immediately.

The NCAA was notified of the changes in the athletic department yesterday, according to Postel.

Postel said an interim Athletic Director will be named within 48 hours.

He said the university is cooperating fully with law enforcement and the NCAA.

"We're making a tremendous amount of progress and when something like this happens it makes me angry," Postel said.

TheBoard of Trustees unanimously supports the decision to put Pitino and Jurich on administrative leave.

Earlier on Wednesday, before Postel's announcement, University of Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich arrived at UofL's Grawemeyer Hall to meet with the university's Interim President Greg Postel.

WHAS11's Chris Williams asked Jurich, before his meeting with Postel, if he thought he was going to fired and Jurich said he didn't know.

The meeting involving Jurich, Postel and others was brief.

Here is Jurich leaving the meeting.

Postel was asked by WHAS11's Chris Williams, after his meeting with Jurich, if Jurich was fired and he said, "We'll report in a little while."

Postel then met with Coach Rick Pitino.

Here is Pitino before and after his meeting with Postel.

