Volleyball Hosts Green & Gold Scrimmage

WACO, Texas – To kick off its preseason schedule, Baylor volleyball will hold its annual Green & Gold Scrimmage on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.

Coming off a compacted fall practice schedule, the squad will split into two teams and square off in front of its home crowd for the first time this season.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and fans are invited to come get an early glimpse of the 20-member squad, which includes 14 returning players and six newcomers.

The Bears are coming off a 2016 season that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In head coach Ryan McGuyre’s second season at the helm, BU posted a 22-12 overall record and 9-7 mark in Big 12 play.

Post-match media interviews with Coach McGuyre and select student-athletes will be available upon request.

