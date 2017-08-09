Volleyball Receives Votes in AVCA Preseason Poll

WACO, Texas - Baylor volleyball received votes in the 2017 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Preseason Poll, announced Wednesday afternoon.

This is the first time since 2000 and second time overall that a Baylor team has either received votes or come into the season ranked by the AVCA.

The Bears received votes for three consecutive weeks last season.

Baylor’s 2017 schedule features five ranked opponents and three others receiving votes: top-ranked Texas, No. 8 Kansas, No. 10 BYU, No. 15 Florida State, No. 20 Hawaii, Washington State, Iowa State and Kansas State.

Baylor returns 14 letterwinners, including AVCA Second Team All-American Katie Staiger and All-Big 12 picks Camryn Freiberg and Jana Brusek. The Bears bring in six newcomers, highlighted by two Under Armour All-Americans, Yossiana Pressley and Hannah Lockin.

Fans can catch an early glimpse of the 20-member squad at the team’s annual Green and Gold Scrimmage, set for Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. The Bears kick off the 2017 season on Aug. 25 against Florida State, hosting the Hampton Inn & Suite Waco North Baylor Invitational.

All home matches will take place at the Ferrell Center.

