Wallace Tabbed espnW Player of the Week

WACO, Texas – Baylor women’s basketball senior Kristy Wallace was selected espnW National Player of the Week on Monday afternoon after playing a leading role in the Lady Bears’ 2-0 week. Charlie Creme, Graham Hays and Mechelle Voepel each vote to determine the honor, which is awarded every week of the women’s basketball season.

Wallace was the scoring leader for Baylor twice this week, netting a career-high 27 points against No. 6/6 Texas and 25 points at No. 19/20 West Virginia. She shot a team-high 66.7 percent from the floor and a team-high 62.5 percent from three-point range, accounting for all made three-pointers for Baylor on the week.

The Loganholme, Queensland, Australia native averaged 26.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, playing an average of 39 minutes per contest. Wallace has registered four 20-point performances this season and six in her career.

The Lady Bears return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 31 against No. 19/22 Oklahoma State inside the Ferrell Center. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. (CT) and will be shown on FSSW.

