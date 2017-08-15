What university has the 'most successful football team' in Texas?

COURTESY: Reviews.org (Photo: Custom)

Try to think of the most successful NCAA football program in Texas.

What team comes to mind? Texas Longhorns? Texas A&M Aggies? Baylor Bears? Texas Tech Red Raiders? TCU Horned Frogs? If you guessed any of those teams, you would be wrong.

The crown of "most successful college football team" in Texas belongs to a university right here in central Texas.

Here's a hint: the program is fresh off a national championship.

That's right. The most successful football team in Texas is the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor Crusaders, according to a list put together by Reviews.org.

The list is quite simple. The staff at Reviews.org complied a list of total wins and losses for every NCAA program in the country on all levels (FBS, FCS, D2, and D3). Any university with less than 200 games played was automatically voided from contention. The "most successful college football program" in each state was awarded to the university with the best win-loss percentage in its respective state.





Not only does Mary-Hardin Baylor boast the best win-loss percentage in the state of Texas, but in the entire country! The Crusaders have won a staggering 83.8 percent of their total games. Mary Hardin-Baylor's record to date is 196-38.

Mary-Hardin Baylor joined the NCAA Division III in 1998, and has only posted two losing seasons in the program's history (1998 and 1999). In fact, the Crusaders have won 10-plus games every season since 2006.

All of the Cru's success has come under the reign of Head Coach Pete Fredenburg, who was named head coach on July 1, 1997. Fredenburg and the Crusaders have won 13 American Southwest Conference titles and made 14 postseason appearances in the program's 19-year history.

The school with the second best win-loss percentage was the University of Texas at Austin. In the school's 100-plus year history in the NCAA, the Longhorns have accumulated an 891-360-33 record (70.7 percent).

Here is the list of all the Texas schools:





For the full list of all the most successful football programs, click here.

