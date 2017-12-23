What's at stake in Arlington on Saturday

When the Midway Panthers take the field Saturday night against Cypress Fairbanks (Cy-Fair), it will give McLennan County a chance no other county will have in the state.

If the Panthers win, McLennan County will be the only Texas county with multiple state champions in 2017, after Mart toppled Refugio in the 2A-Div. I final Wednesday.

Only two Texas counties had multiple teams make it to Arlington, the other being Parker County near Fort Worth which sent Aledo and Brock.

Brock fell to Central Texas' Rockdale Tigers on Thursday in the 3A-Div. I final and Aledo fell Saturday morning to College Station, a District 18-5A foe of Temple, in the 5A-Div. II final.

--

UIL Football State Championships Recap

(Area teams in BOLD)

6-man-Div. I

Borden County 60, Jonesboro 22

6-man-Div. II

Strawn 78, Blamorhea 42

2A-Div. I

Mart 34, Refugio 21

2A-Div. II

Muenster 27, Tenaha 20

3A-Div. I

Rockdale 45, Brock 29

3A-Div. II

Newton 40, Gunter 16

4A-Div. I

Carthage 49, Kennedale 21

4A-Div. II

Pleasant Grove 41, West Orange-Stark 21

5A-Div. I

Highland Park 53, Manvel 49

5A-Div. II

College Station 20, Aledo 19

6A-Div. I

Allen 35, Lake Travis 33

6A-Div. II

Midway vs. Cy-Fair

Saturday 7 p.m. - AT&T Stadium in Arlington

