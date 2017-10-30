World Series: Star-Spangled streaker charged with trespassing

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy had the crowd in a frenzy when he slid into second base in nothing but patriotic boxers and socks after Carlos Correa’s home run. (Bob Levey, Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The semi-streaker who ran onto the field at Minute Maid Park Sunday night has been charged with trespassing.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy had the crowd in a frenzy when he slid into second base in nothing but patriotic boxers and socks after Carlos Correa’s home run.

Fans cheered as he outran several security guards but they finally corralled him and took him away in handcuffs.

Zdorovetskiy danced a jig as they led him off the field, much to the crowd’s delight. To watch video of the crazy moment, click here.

Zdorovetskiy is a YouTube regular who has also been busted for running onto the court during the 2014 NBA finals climbing the Hollywood sign in L.A. and other stunts.

