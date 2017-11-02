'You feel like a million dollars': Fmr. Astros owner Drayton McLane on World Series win

The Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 Wednesday night in Game 7 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in California.

On Thursday evening, the Astros landed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, where they were greeted with applause and a water salute from airport fire trucks.

A victory parade will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in downtown Houston. The event will be televised live on Channel 6 and can also be viewed at kcentv.com and on the KCEN 6 mobile app.

“It's a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form."

But, Mayor Turner was not the only one beaming with pride.

Drayton McLane owned the Astros from 1993 until he sold the team in 2011. The Astros made the playoffs several times under his watch and even made the 2005 World Series, where they fell to the Chicago White Sox.

In a sit-down interview with Channel 6 Thursday afternoon, McLane told Channel 6 Weekend Anchor Chris Rogers that he still feels a very close connection to the team.

"There are still a lot of people displaced from their homes, their businesses, and they lost a lot," McLane said. "They lost their homes, and this gives them something to rally around, something to really feel good. Last night when they won, you feel like a million dollars all of the sudden."

McLane said he remains close with several of the players who are still with the organization, including José Altuve and series MVP George Springer.

